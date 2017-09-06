David Theodosopoulos Named EP of 'Hot Bench'

David Theodosopoulos has been named executive producer of CBS Television Distribution’s courtroom panel Hot Bench, said the show’screator Judge Judy Sheindlin on Wednesday.



“David is a brilliant lawyer with a keen sense of storytelling. Hot Bench is thriving under his guidance,” said Sheindlin in a statement.



Theodosopoulos has been overseeing the program since March 2017 when Hot Benchstarted taping season four.



Related: CTD Renews 'Judge Judy' Through 2020-21, Acquires Library



Prior to joining Hot Bench, Theodosopoulos was senior VP, business affairs and legal at CTD. He joined Paramount Pictures in 1992 as director of legal for the domestic and international television divisions. In 1995, he was promoted to VP of legal for CTD predecessor Paramount Domestic Television and in 1998 was promoted to VP of business affairs and legal.



Prior to Paramount, Theodosopoulos was an associate at entertainment law firm, Cooper, Epstein & Hurewitz.



Additionally, Belinda Jackson has been named co-executive producer of the show. Previously, she was co-executive producer of Divorce Court after serving as senior supervising producer for Swift Justice. She also spent 11 years as a senior supervising producer at Judge Joe Brown from 2001-2013, and worked as a producer on Judge Judy from 1999-2001. Prior to that, she was a writer and producer on Leeza.



Jackson started her career in television as an assignment editor at KMOV St. Louis.

