David Schwimmer, Ana Ortiz in ‘Goosebumps’ Season 2

David Schwimmer and Ana Ortiz are in the cast of season two of Goosebumps on Disney Plus. Schwimmer will play Anthony, a former botany professor and recently divorced parent of teen twins trying to juggle having the kids for the summer and an aging parent.

Ortiz plays Jen, a police detective who remains rooted in her Brooklyn neighborhood after experiencing a tragic event from her adolescence that involved her friends.

When the twins discover a threat, “they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, Devin, Cece and their friends — Alex, CJ and Frankie — find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994,” said Disney Plus.

Schwimmer played Ross on Friends and Robert Kardashian on The People v. O.J. Simpson.

Ortiz played Hilda on Ugly Betty and Isabel on Love, Victor.

Also in the cast are Sam McCarthy and Jayden Bartels as Devin and Cece, Elijah Cooper as CJ, Galilea La Salvia as Frankie and Francesca Noel as Alex.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Goosebumps premiered in October. Based on R.L. Stine’s book series, a previous Goosebumps series aired in Canada in the ‘90s.

No premiere date for the new season has been announced.

Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman developed the series and are executive producers with showrunner Hilary Winston, Neal H. Moritz, Scholastic Entertainment’s Iole Lucchese, Pavun Shetty, Scholastic Entertainment’s Caitlin Friedman and Erin O’Malley.

Shetty told B+C before the show launched, “Our aim was, when you expect a scare you actually start laughing, and when you laugh at something awkward, you actually get super scared.”