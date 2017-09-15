David Madden Named President of Original Programming, AMC and SundanceTV

David Madden, former president of entertainment at Fox, has been named president of original programming for AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. Madden starts later this month. He will report to Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios.



Madden succeeds Joel Stillerman at AMC and SundanceTV. In May, Stillerman departed to be chief content officer at Hulu.



“David Madden is a terrific, thoughtful person and a proven, tested executive. He’s known broadly not just for his leadership but also for developing and producing original programming alongside some of our industry’s most outstanding talent,” Collier said. “His rare and noteworthy success in this industry speaks for itself. He will have an immediate impact across our AMC and SundanceTV senior management team and, notably, our AMC Studios business as it continues to play an increasingly significant role for our networks and well beyond.”



Madden held the Fox entertainment president post since 2014. In late August, Fox named Michael Thorn as its president of entertainment.



AMC shows include The Walking Dead and Better Call Saul. SundanceTV shows include new ones Liar and Rosehaven.



“While I'm enormously grateful for my 17 years at Fox and proud of everything we accomplished at the network and the cable studio, I just landed my dream job,” Madden said. “The opportunity to play a leadership role at networks like AMC and SundanceTV, which live at the very highest end of television content, and at a growing studio operation, is the culmination of everything I've done to date in my career and something I could not pass up. I’m proud to immediately inherit a roster of some of the most acclaimed and popular shows on television, and to endeavor to find and develop new ones with such a gifted group of executives, led by Charlie Collier, whom I have worked with and admired over the years.”