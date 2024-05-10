David Loving Named KHOU-KTBU Houston General Manager

David Loving srtarts as president and general manager of KHOU-KTBU Houston May 20. He comes from WOI-KCWI Des Moines, where he was the general manager. Both duopolies are part of Tegna.

Robert Springer was the previous general manager at KHOU-KTBU.

Loving knows Houston well, having been president and general manager of Univision’s KXLN from 2010 to 2019.

“Among a deep pool of candidates, David stood out for his understanding of what it truly means to ‘Stand for Houston,’ ” said Brad Ramsey, senior VP, media operations, Tegna. “His previous experience in Houston is invaluable, and I’m excited to see all that he and the talented KHOU team can accomplish together.”

Loving is a graduate of Texas A&M University. He has spent 28 years in various roles across Houston, Austin and San Antonio, and was a board member of the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the U.S. Mexico Gulf Coast Chamber, and the Texas Association of Broadcasters.

”Returning to Houston, one of the greatest cities in the U.S., fills me with immense excitement,” he said. “Teaming up with the outstanding professionals at KHOU, I am eager to reconnect with Houston’s vibrant community and valued clients and celebrate the rich diversity that makes the city truly exceptional.”

KHOU is the CBS affiliate in DMA No. 8.