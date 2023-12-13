David Goldstein, KCBS-KCAL Investigative Reporter, Signs Off

David Goldstein, investigative reporter at KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles, has his last day on the stations’ air December 13. He has spent 34 years with the stations, which are part of the CBS Stations group.

“David Goldstein’s work has made our communities a better place to live,” said Joel Vilmenay, KCBS-KCAL president and general manager. “We will forever be inspired by his commitment to deliver for those who have been wronged.”

Goldstein said he would take a break, then see what “chapter two” holds in his life.

Growing up in New York, Goldstein worked at WCBS New York. He also worked as an investigative reporter in Miami before landing in Los Angeles. He joined KCBS-KCAL as KCAL launched its primetime newscast in 1989.

“His investigations shined light into darkness, held the powerful accountable, and provoked change,” said VP/News Director Mike Dello Stritto in a memo to staff. “David’s stories broke news that forced other media outlets to follow.”

Goldstein has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by both the Los Angeles Press Club and the Radio and Television News Association of Southern California. He has won more than 15 Emmy awards.

“David is a legend with a legacy,” continued Dello Stritto. “He covered the LA riots and OJ. He investigated DWP and LA city workers going to the strip club while on the clock, dead people voting in LA County, workers throwing away food they were supposed to deliver to the homeless. The list keeps going and going. David has amassed a pile of awards big enough to make a trophy store jealous.”

Dello Stritto said the stations would send Goldstein “out in style.”

“We’ll take a look back at his career,” he added, “and say a proper goodbye on and off air.”