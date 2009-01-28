David Decker Promoted At Telepictures

David Decker has been promoted to executive VP, business and legal affairs, for Telepictures Productions, Hilary Estey McLoughlin, president, Telepictures Productions, announced Wednesday.

In his new role, Decker will continue to oversee all of the day-to-day business operations – including business affairs, legal, finance and administration – for Telepictures. He will also provide business and legal affairs counsel to Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

He reports to Estey McLoughlin for Telepictures and Ken Werner, president, WBDTD.

“David is a tremendous asset to Telepictures and has been integral to our success. He has exceptional business acumen, is a creative and savvy dealmaker, has a broad understanding and strong instincts for the creative and production sides of the television and digital business, and has been able to forge great relationships throughout the company, with producers and talent, and across the business community,” said Estey McLoughlin.

“David is an extremely talented executive. His rich, diverse background coupled with an insightful and strategic mind has been a huge asset to us and made him an invaluable team member,” said Werner.

Immediately prior to his promotion, Decker had served as senior VP, business and legal affairs, for Telepictures, since 2004. Previously, Decker spent six years at Stone Stanley Entertainment, as senior VP, business abd legal affairs, a post he was promoted to in 2002, having started with the company in 1998 as VP, business affairs.