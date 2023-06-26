David Bohrman, TV News Producer And Executive, Dies At Age 69
Bohrman worked at ABC, CBS, NBC and brought the ‘Magic Wall’ to CNN
David Bohrman, an innovative TV news producer and executive, died Sunday at age 69 of complications after hip surgery.
Bohrman worked at ABC News, CBS News and NBC News before joining C?NN in 1096. He became CNN’s Washington bureau chief, senior VP, and chief innovation officer, overseeing special events including presidential debates.
He is credited with bringing the touchscreen “Magic Wall,” now a staple of election night coverage, to CNN.
In note to staffers at CNN, Bohrman was described as being “the creator of more news programming than almost any other procure working in television news today.”
The memo noted that Bohrman had been a mentor to many in the business. “Wherever he went, David was an innovator, using the latest technology to enhance storytelling,” the memo said.
Bohrman started his TV career as a producer at what is now KCBS-TV, Los Angeles. He won six Emmy awards, two Peabodys, four duPonts and a Polk.
After CNN Bohrman served as president of Al Gore’s Current TV.
