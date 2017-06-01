Dave Lougee Steps Into Tegna CEO Job

Dave Lougee, president of Tegna’s broadcast division, was officially named the larger company’s president and CEO Thursday with the retirement of Gracia Martore.



The change in command occurred in conjunction with the spin-off of Cars.com, the online marketplace, into its own publicly traded company.



Lougee steps into the CEO job from his most recent role overseeing Tegna’s 46 stations in 38 markets. The company doubled its portfolio with the acquisition of Belo and six London Broadcasting stations during his tenure.



Lougee was named president of Gannett Broadcasting (now Tegna) in 2007. Before that he was Belo’s executive VP of media operations.