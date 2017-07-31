Daugherty Named Executive VP of Marketing at ABC Entertainment, ABC Studios

Rebecca Daugherty has been promoted to executive VP of marketing at ABC Entertainment. She will oversee all marketing activities for ABC’s primetime, daytime and late-night lineups, while establishing the tone and brand for the network. She will also oversee ABC Studios’ marketing efforts domestically and internationally for shows on ABC and other networks, including CBS, Freeform and Showtime.



Daugherty was previously VP, dramas, movies and specials at ABC Entertainment marketing. Prior to ABC, she worked at Fox and numerous independent television stations in the areas of production, promotion and programming.



“As a leader in an industry filled with creative superstars, Becky has been at the center of many of ABC’s most successful and memorable marketing campaigns,” said Channing Dungey, ABC Entertainment president. “She’s a gifted innovator whose keen ability to showcase our programs and talent across multiple platforms is especially assuring as we lead the charge into an exciting new season ahead.”



Daugherty’s team will include Erin Weir, who has been promoted to senior VP, marketing strategy, ABC Entertainment. She will oversee the teams responsible for off-air and on-air marketing strategy, digital and social strategy for ABC’s primetime, daytime and late-night programming.



Weir was previously VP, marketing strategy, ABC Entertainment Group, where she had oversight of daytime, primetime and late-night marketing strategy. Prior to that, she was executive director, marketing, ABC Daytime, since April 2009.



Jill Gershman will fill a newly created role as senior VP, marketing creative, ABC Entertainment, overseeing the teams responsible for all on-air and off-air creative marketing for primetime, daytime and late-night programming.



Gershman was VP, entertainment marketing, comedy and alternative series, ABC Entertainment Group, since 2007. She rejoined ABC Entertainment marketing in 2005 as VP, alternative series, specials and late night. She had worked at ABC Entertainment starting in 1997 as executive director, TGIF/Branding Factory, On-Air Promotion, before being promoted to the role of VP/creative director, On-Air Promotion, in 1999.



“I’m equally thrilled to promote Erin and Jill–two of our brightest marketing minds–to positions where they’ll be able to have an even greater impact on our future success,” Dungey continued. “Bolstering Becky’s efforts by focusing on strategy, creative and operations, they complete an awesome trifecta of marketing leaders.”



Steven Bushong continues in his role as senior VP, marketing operations, and Gary Shanas as VP, media strategy & planning.