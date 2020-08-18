‘Dancing with the Stars’ Begins on ABC Sept. 14

Dancing with the Stars starts on ABC Sept. 14, the network announced on Good Morning America. It is season 29 and Tyra Banks is the new host.

ABC has not revealed the contestants. The dancers are Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart.

Dancing with the Stars averaged 9.1 million total viewers last season after 35 days of viewing across linear and digital platforms.

Banks succeeds Tom Bergeron as host. She has hosted NBC’s America’s Got Talent and America’s Next Top Model on The CW.

The series is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. Banks executive produces with Andrew Llinares.