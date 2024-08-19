Dabl Network Celebrates ‘The Parkers’ Birthday With Marathon

Dabl Network celebrates comedy The Parkers launching 25 years ago with a 24-episode marathon starting Sunday, September 1. A Moesha spinoff, The Parkers stars Mo’Nique and Countess Vaughn as a mother-daughter duo attending the same community college. The sitcom, created by Ralph Farquhar, Sara V. Finney, and Vida Spears, originally aired on UPN from 1999-2004.

Part of Weigel Broadcasting, Dabl Network features sitcoms starring Black actors.

The marathon starts at 6 a.m. ET/PT on September 1 with the episode entitled Grape Nuts, on at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. that day, and continues with Taking Tae-Bo With My Beau, on at 6:30 a.m. and p.m.

Things conclude with the Parkers episode At Last Pt. 3, on at 5:30 p.m. September 1, and then 5:30 a.m. September 2.

The Parkers premiered August 30, 1999. Mari Morrow, Dorien Wilson and Jenna von Oÿ are also in the cast.

Available over the air across most of the U.S. on CBS Television Stations, Dabl Network shows, besides The Parkers, include Girlfriends, Moesha, The Wayans Bros., One on One, The Game, Half and Half and Sister Sister.