Dabl Debuts New Weekday Schedule

Dabl Network has added Wayans Bros., The Jamie Foxx Show, Living Single and Everybody Hates Chris to its weekday and weekend lineups. Those shows join the likes of Girlfriends, The Game, Sister, Sister, One on One and Moesha in the programming lineups.

Starting Monday, May 6, Wayans Bros. is on with two episodes apiece at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The Jamie Foxx Show has two episodes apiece at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Living Single is on with a double run at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and Everybody Hates Chris airs two episodes apiece at 1 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Part of Weigel Broadcasting, Dabl airs sitcoms featuring Black actors.

Dabl offers Dabl’s Mamathon on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, with a marathon of mom-themed episodes. That starts at 6 a.m. and goes for 24 hours.

The Mamathon kicks off with the Wayan Bros. episode “Grandma’s In The Hiz-House,” features the likes of The Jamie Foxx Show episode “Save the Drama For Your Mama" and Girlfriends episode “My Mother, Myself,” and ends with the Half & Half episode entitled “The Big Mother of a Mother’s Day Episode.”