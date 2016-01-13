Da Brat Joins Twentieth's 'Dish Nation'

Rapper Da Brat is joining Fox’s Dish Nation as a co-host on Rickey Smiley’s Atlanta-based team, said Stephen Brown, Fox TV Stations executive VP of programming and development on Wednesday.

Da Brat, nee Shawntae Harris, began guest-hosting last summer alongside Smiley, Headkrack, Gary with da Tea, Rock T and The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams.

Da Brat has been a well-known rapper since 1994, when her debut album “Funkdafied” went platinum, making her the first female solo rapper to sell one million units. Most recently, Da Brat made a guest appearance on Fox’s primetime hit Empire.

In addition to joining Dish Nation this season and becoming a permanent co-host on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Da Brat is a regular on TV One's reality show, Rickey Smiley for Real.

Dish Nation is a syndicated daily half-hour entertainment news program that features radio teams from around the country, offering their fresh and outrageous perspectives on breaking celebrity and pop culture news.

Each weekday, teams from Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles report and comment on celebrity couples, entertainment news and trending pop culture moments.

Besides the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, heard locally on Atlanta’s WHTA and syndicated in over 60 markets nationwide, Dish Nation also works with The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, syndicated in over 65 markets and based out of Dallas, Texas, features Kellie Rasberry, Jenna, Big Al Mack and J-Si, and Los Angeles’ Heidi & Frank, also featuring Erik Scott Smith and Sammi Marino, and heard weekdays on KLOS.

Distributed by Twentieth Television, Vinny Rutherford is Dish Nation’s executive producer.