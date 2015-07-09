The CW, Sinclair Reach Affiliation Agreement

One of the nation's largest station groups, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Thursday said it reached a long-term affiliation deal with The CW.

The agreement covers 23 stations owned by Sinclair, plus nine stations for which Sinclair provides services.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The deal comes the same day as Sinclair reached an affiliation deal with CBS, which owns 50% of The CW.

"The CW Network has been successful in broadening their audience and in creating programs with a loyal and passionate fan base. As the group with the most CW stations, we are pleased to continue our relationship with the Network," said Barry Faber, executive VP and general counsel for Sinclair.

The stations extending their affiliation agreements with The CW include, WUCW in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn., WLFL in Raleigh/Durham, N.C., WNUV in Baltimore, Md., WNAB in Nashville, Tenn., WWHO in Columbus, Ohio, KMYS in San Antonio, Texas, WVTV in Milwaukee, Wis., WKRC-D2 in Cincinnati, Ohio, WTVX in West Palm Beach, Fla., WWMT-D2 in Grand Rapids, Mich., KVCW in Las Vegas, Nev., WTTO/WDBB in Birmingham, Ala., KOCB in Oklahoma City, Okla., WLYH in Harrisburg, Penn., KFRE in Fresno-Visalia, Calif., WSWB/WOLF-D2 in Wilkes-Barre, Penn., WCWN in Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y., WCWF in Green Bay-Appleton, Wis., WBSF/WEYI-D2 in Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, Mich., KXVO in Omaha, Neb., WHAM-D2 in Rochester, N.Y., WSTQ-LP/WSTM-D2 in Syracuse, N.Y., WBUI in Champaign, Ill., WWMB/WWMB-D2 in Myrtle Beach/Florence, S.C., WTLF in Tallahassee-Thomasville, Fla., KYUU/KBOI-D2 in Boise, Idaho, WHOI-D2 in Peoria-Bloomington, Ill., KTCW-D2/KMCB-D2/KMTR-D2 in Eugene, Ore., KIMA-D2/KEPR-D2 in Yakima, Wash., KVIH-D2/KVII-D2 in Amarillo, Texas, KTVL-D2 in Medford-Klamath Falls, Ore., and KFDM-D2 in Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas.