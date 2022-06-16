CW Sees High Single-Digit, Low Double-Digit Price Increases as It Wraps Upfront Deals

The CW has wrapped up its upfront, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The network — a joint venture of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery — saw price increases that ranged from the high single digits to the low double digits, in line with reports from other network's upfront deals.

Volume was reportedly similar to last year, with significant strength in digital inventory. The network’s new programming was well received, particularly shows linked to past series like The Winchesters, Walker: Independence, Gotham Knights and All America Homecoming.

Earlier this week, executives from NBCU, Paramount and Fox said that they were close to being done with their upfront presentations. ■