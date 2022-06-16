CW Sees High Single-Digit, Low Double-Digit Price Increases as It Wraps Upfront Deals

Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO of The CW Network speaks onstage during The CW Network's 2022 Upfront Presentation at New York City Center on May 19, 2022 in New York City.
The CW has wrapped up its upfront, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The network — a joint venture of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery — saw price increases that ranged from the high single digits to the low double digits, in line with reports from other network's upfront deals.

Volume was reportedly similar to last year, with significant strength in digital inventory. The network’s new programming was well received, particularly shows linked to past series like The Winchesters, Walker: Independence, Gotham Knights and All America Homecoming.  

Earlier this week, executives from NBCU, Paramount and Fox said that they were close to being done with their upfront presentations. ■

