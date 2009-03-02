CW Plus Adds Litton’s 'McKnight'

The CW Plus, which covers CW affiliates in the smallest 100 markets, has picked up Litton’s The Brian McKnight Show for fall 2009, Litton said on Monday.

Other stations and groups signed on for the series include Tribune’s WPIX-TV New York, Weigel’s WCIU Chicago, and stations from other groups such as LIN, Sinclair, CBS, Newport, Barrington, Local TV, McKinnon, and Hubbard.

The Brian McKnight Show, a one-hour weekly entertainment program, will be produced by two-time Emmy winner Larry Klein, Litton said last week.

McKnight is a multi-platinum award-winning singer, musician, producer and arranger, selling 20 million records. He’s also appeared on Broadway in Chicago, worked as a special correspondent for Warner Bros.’ Extra and hosted his own radio and TV shows.