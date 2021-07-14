CW Names Cristela Alonzo Host of ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’

The CW said that writer, producer and comedian Cristela Alonzo will be the host of its new version of the game show Legends of the Hidden Temple, which is set to debut Oct 10.

The original Legends of the Hidden Temple ran from 1993 to 1995 on Nickelodeon.

The CW is taking the show out of the studio and moving it to a jungle, while making the challenges tougher and the prize bigger. Olmec, the giant talking Mayan head, will remain a cornerstone of the show.

“When we decided to revisit Legends of the Hidden Temple, we wanted a host with stature who also had the humor of a stand-up and the energy of a camp counselor,” said Scott A. Stone, creator and executive producer. “That’s Cristela Alonzo, she’s perfect!”

Alonzo was the first Latina to create, produce and star in a network sitcom with Cristela on ABC in 2014. She was also a guest host on The View. She was also a voice actor in Cars 3.

"Having grown up on 90’s pop culture and actually being a fan of the original Legends of the Hidden Temple, I am thrilled to be hosting the new updated version of the show,” said Alonzo. “The biggest challenge for me on this show will be trying to simultaneously host it and contain my geeked-out excitement at the same time.”

Based on the original game show created by David G. Stanley, Scott A. Stone and Stephen R. Brown, Legends of the Hidden Temple is produced by Stone & Company Entertainment and Nickelodeon. The series is executive produced by Scott A. Stone and Marcus Fox.