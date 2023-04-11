CW Names Ashley Hovey Chief Digital Officer

Nexstar Media Group’s The CW Network said it named Ashley Hovey as chief digital officer, a new title at the network, effective April 17..

Hovey had been senior director for AVOD at The Roku Channel. At The CW, she will oversee business strategy and day-to-day operations of the network's digital operations and streaming platforms.

She will report to Dennis Miller, president of The CW Network. Rick Haskins, who left The CW after it was acquired by Nexstar, had headed up the network’s streaming operations.

“We are thrilled to have an all-star digital business strategist like Ashley Hovey join our senior leadership team,” Miller said. “Ashley is a trailblazer who knows what it takes to build a successful entertainment brand from the ground up and we look forward to having her play a vital role in helping us expand and monetize The CW Network’s digital footprint.”

The CW introduced its new app, combining its broadcast and digital programming last year.

Before joining Roku, Hovey was senior director of advertising strategy and development at Comcast. She also held posts at British Telecom and Nielsen.

“I’m excited to join the Network at a crucial time when anything and everything is possible in TV and streaming,” said Hovey. “The CW has an amazing audience and history, and I look forward to bringing my experience of building one of the largest Ad Supported streaming businesses to the Network. Together with the great team Dennis has put in place, I cannot wait to grow the Network to new heights.”