‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Back for 11th Season

HBO said that Larry David and Curb Your Enthusiasm will be returning for an 11th season.

David has had a loose approach on when the show will end, so renewals are often a surprise, along with when a new season will begin. David, a co-creator of Seinfeld, has been stung by criticism over how that sitcom ended.

“Believe me, I’m as upset about this as you are. One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve,” David said in the announcement.

Curb debuted on HBO in 2001 and 110 episodes have been aired.

HBO parent AT&T recently launched HBO Max. HBO original series are one of the anchors of HBO Max.

“This past season tapped into the zeitgeist in such an uncomfortably delightful way,” said Amy Gravitt, executive VP of programming at HBO. “Larry is already busy writing, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

Curb Your Enthusiasm was created by Larry David; executive producers, Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Jeff Schaffer, Gavin Polone; co-executive producer, Laura Streicher; consulting producer, Jon Hayman.