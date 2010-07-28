Cunningham Coming to Tribune Fall 2011

As

expected, Tribune Broadcasting has picked up talk strip The Bill Cunningham Show for its stations for fall 2011. The company

is also in negotiations with a syndicator to nationally distribute the show.

The show,

featuring Cincinnati deejay Bill Cunningham talking about issues of interest to

women, will be shot at WGN's Bradley Place in Chicago, once home to Phil

Donahue. In fact, Tribune hopes Cunningham's show is like a new Donahue, with Cunningham walking amongst

the studio audience, mike in hand, addressing guests from the crowd.

Tribune

ran a test of the show earlier this month, airing four episodes over four days

in a few Tribune markets. While the show, then temporarily named Big Willie, did well in Cunningham's

home market of Cincinnati, ratings in the rest of the markets were average at

best. But Tribune wants to produce some of its own daytime programming and feels

that Cunningham fits in perfectly with its three other daytime talkers, NBC

Universal's Maury, Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos.

Cunningham

will continue hosting his weekday talk radio show on WLW-AM Cincinnati as well

as his nationally syndicated Sunday night show.

"Bill's show

represents a great opportunity for Tribune to get back into original programming

production," said Sean Compton, Tribune Broadcasting president of programming.

"After a successful test launch we felt The

Bill Cunningham Show was a strong compliment to the existing programs on

our television stations."