Cunningham Coming to Tribune Fall 2011
As
expected, Tribune Broadcasting has picked up talk strip The Bill Cunningham Show for its stations for fall 2011. The company
is also in negotiations with a syndicator to nationally distribute the show.
The show,
featuring Cincinnati deejay Bill Cunningham talking about issues of interest to
women, will be shot at WGN's Bradley Place in Chicago, once home to Phil
Donahue. In fact, Tribune hopes Cunningham's show is like a new Donahue, with Cunningham walking amongst
the studio audience, mike in hand, addressing guests from the crowd.
Tribune
ran a test of the show earlier this month, airing four episodes over four days
in a few Tribune markets. While the show, then temporarily named Big Willie, did well in Cunningham's
home market of Cincinnati, ratings in the rest of the markets were average at
best. But Tribune wants to produce some of its own daytime programming and feels
that Cunningham fits in perfectly with its three other daytime talkers, NBC
Universal's Maury, Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos.
Cunningham
will continue hosting his weekday talk radio show on WLW-AM Cincinnati as well
as his nationally syndicated Sunday night show.
"Bill's show
represents a great opportunity for Tribune to get back into original programming
production," said Sean Compton, Tribune Broadcasting president of programming.
"After a successful test launch we felt The
Bill Cunningham Show was a strong compliment to the existing programs on
our television stations."
