Cunningham Broadcasting Renews Nielsen for Local TV Measurement

Nielsen said that it has reached a multi-year renewal with Cunningham Broadcasting and will continue to provide its stations with local TV measurement.

The deal covers WATM-TV and WWCP-TV in the Johnstown/Altoona market and WTAT-TV in Charleston, S.C.

The stations will also have access to Nielsen Scarborough local service.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are excited to be working with Nielsen again,” said Michael Anderson, President of Cunningham Broadcasting Inc. “The suite of products and services will benefit us and our clients tremendously.”

Nielsen competes with Comscore in providing local audience measurement services for broadcasters.

“We’re pleased to welcome WATM-ABC, WWCP-FOX and WTAT-FOX back to Nielsen and to our enhanced local TV audience data measurement capabilities, and we look forward to working with them to support their success in these unprecedented times,” said Catherine Herkovic, executive VP and Managing Director, Nielsen Local. “Our core data, as well as the Scarborough qualitative information, will assist them in helping local advertisers know where to find their target consumers.”