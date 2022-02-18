CTV Orders Third Season of Original Drama 'Transplant'

CTV has renewed original drama series Transplant for a third season, the Canadian TV network announced Thursday (February 17). The second season will continue to air in Canada on CTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET before moving to Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET starting March 1.

Season three will film in Montreal and will have 13 episodes. Hamza Haq will be reprising his role as Dr. Bashir 'Bash' Hamed, a Syrian refugee who practices emergency medicine at York Memorial Hospital in Toronto.

The season currently has 1.1 million viewers in ages 25-54, provided by Numeris, Total Canada, Winter 2021-22 season (Dec. 13, 2021 - Feb 13, 2022, including preliminary data). Season two will premiere in the U.S. on NBC March 6 at 10 p.m. The drama is also slated for release in the U.K., Australia, Spain, Germany, The Netherlands and more.

"Viewers around the world have embraced Transplant, and we look forward to bringing this exceptional cast back as we continue to tell the stories of York Memorial Hospital," said Justin Stockman, VP, content development & programming, Bell Media. "With our partners at Sphere Media and Universal International Studios, Canadians can look forward to more of the emotional and gripping narratives they have come to love."

Transplant is produced by Sphere Media in association with CTV and Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. ■