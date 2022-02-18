CTV Orders Third Season of Original Drama 'Transplant'
By Chelsea Anderson published
Series moves to Tuesday nights starting March 1
CTV has renewed original drama series Transplant for a third season, the Canadian TV network announced Thursday (February 17). The second season will continue to air in Canada on CTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET before moving to Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET starting March 1.
Season three will film in Montreal and will have 13 episodes. Hamza Haq will be reprising his role as Dr. Bashir 'Bash' Hamed, a Syrian refugee who practices emergency medicine at York Memorial Hospital in Toronto.
The season currently has 1.1 million viewers in ages 25-54, provided by Numeris, Total Canada, Winter 2021-22 season (Dec. 13, 2021 - Feb 13, 2022, including preliminary data). Season two will premiere in the U.S. on NBC March 6 at 10 p.m. The drama is also slated for release in the U.K., Australia, Spain, Germany, The Netherlands and more.
"Viewers around the world have embraced Transplant, and we look forward to bringing this exceptional cast back as we continue to tell the stories of York Memorial Hospital," said Justin Stockman, VP, content development & programming, Bell Media. "With our partners at Sphere Media and Universal International Studios, Canadians can look forward to more of the emotional and gripping narratives they have come to love."
Transplant is produced by Sphere Media in association with CTV and Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. ■
Chelsea Anderson has been with Future for two years. She started as an intern with NewBay Media/Multichannel News in 2015. During her time she wrote bylined articles and program reviews as well as helped with research graphics for the magazine. She later became News Assistant for Broadcasting & Cable in 2017 until 2020 when she became Assistant Content Producer. Chelsea graduated from Niagara University in 2016 with a Bachelor's in Communication Studies and a double minor in Writing Studies and Sociology.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.