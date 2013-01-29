CTD's 'The Test' Sold in 80% of U.S.

CBS Television Distribution's upcoming conflict resolution talk show, The Test, is now sold in 80% of the country ahead of its fall 2013 launch.

The daytime talker from Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Productions is sold in 47 of the top 50 markets. The latest round of deals includes stations from the CBS Stations, Gannett, LIN Television, Londen Broadcasting, Local TV, Quincy, ComCorp and New Age Television groups.

The Test will launch with the Tribune Broadcasting Stations as the anchor group in major markets, and Tribune will be a partner in production of the show. In addition, the syndicated strip was picked up by 29 Sinclair stations.

Hosted by Kirk Fox, The Test is a one-hour conflict resolution talk show that will use lie detector and DNA tests to settle relationship and paternity disputes among the guests.