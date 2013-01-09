CTD's 'The Test' Cleared in 56% of Country
CBS Television Distribution's The Test is sold to
stations covering 56% of the country, including Tribune and Sinclair, for a
fall 2013 premiere, said Joe DiSalvo, CTD's president of sales on Wednesday.
Tribune is a financial partner in the show, which is
produced by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Productions. Much like
NBCUniversal's Maury and Jerry Springer, The Test is a
one-hour conflict talk show that will use lie detector and DNA tests to settle
relationship and paternity disputes between the show's guests. Stand-up
comedian Kirk Fox is the show's host.
"We're excited to extend and expand our relationships
with Jay McGraw and Tribune with this new endeavor," DiSalvo said. "The
Test fills a growing niche in daytime television that the audience is
really responding to. This strip is a great fit for stations looking to expand
on their confrontational talk show blocks."
Tribune -- which also is partnering with CTD on this fall's
late-night entry, Arsenio -- will air the show in 17 markets, including
New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. On WPIX New York, it will air at 4 p.m.,
replacing Twentieth's Ricki. Sinclair has cleared the show on 29 of its
stations.
The Test isn't the only show that will feature lots
of DNA tests: MGM also has sold Paternity Court, starring lawyer Lauren
Lake, for a fall 2013 debut.
