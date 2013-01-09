CTD's 'The Test' Cleared in 56% of Country

CBS Television Distribution's The Test is sold to

stations covering 56% of the country, including Tribune and Sinclair, for a

fall 2013 premiere, said Joe DiSalvo, CTD's president of sales on Wednesday.

Tribune is a financial partner in the show, which is

produced by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Productions. Much like

NBCUniversal's Maury and Jerry Springer, The Test is a

one-hour conflict talk show that will use lie detector and DNA tests to settle

relationship and paternity disputes between the show's guests. Stand-up

comedian Kirk Fox is the show's host.

"We're excited to extend and expand our relationships

with Jay McGraw and Tribune with this new endeavor," DiSalvo said. "The

Test fills a growing niche in daytime television that the audience is

really responding to. This strip is a great fit for stations looking to expand

on their confrontational talk show blocks."

Tribune -- which also is partnering with CTD on this fall's

late-night entry, Arsenio -- will air the show in 17 markets, including

New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. On WPIX New York, it will air at 4 p.m.,

replacing Twentieth's Ricki. Sinclair has cleared the show on 29 of its

stations.

The Test isn't the only show that will feature lots

of DNA tests: MGM also has sold Paternity Court, starring lawyer Lauren

Lake, for a fall 2013 debut.