CTD’s Ryan Moves Up To VP, Communications

Leslie Ryan has been promoted to vice president of communications, for CBS Television Distribution, said John Wentworth, CTD’s executive vice president of communications, to whom she reports.

Ryan first joined CBS Distribution Television in 2005 as director of communications. She will continue to support all of the syndication division’s communications efforts, handling trade and select consumer publicity for CTD’s first-run and off-network syndicated shows, including Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy!,Judge Judy,Dr. Phil and Rachael Ray. Ryan also works with CBS’ home entertainment and consumer products divisions.

“Leslie’s extensive background in television journalism, combined with her strong talents in strategic media placement and solid editorial relationships, makes her a dynamic force in this business,” Wentworth said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have Leslie’s expertise and creativity, as she is a significant asset to our team, so we are pleased to promote her into this new position.”

Prior to joining CBS, Ryan worked as a senior editor at Shape Magazine’s Los Angeles bureau, where she was in charge of all fitness coverage for the magazine. She began her career in the television industry at TelevisionWeek (formerly Electronic Media), where she rose from copy editor to news and network television editor over the course of eight years. She earned both her Master and Bachelor of Science degrees in Journalism from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.