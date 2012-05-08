CTD's 'Jeff Probst' Staffs Up

CBS Television Distribution is staffing up its new talk show, Jeff Probst, hiring Marilyn Zielinski and David Goldman as senior supervising producers, and Brian Campbell to direct.

Zielinski and Goldman join executive producers Probst and ex-Oprah staffer Amy Coleman.

"Jeff is not only our host but he is also a dedicated executive producer of the show, and his hands-on approach is one of the reasons we are attracting such top notch talent and building such a strong team," said Aaron Meyerson, CTD's president of programming and development, in a statement.

Zielinski comes to Probst from The Rosie Show, which aired on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. Prior to that, she was senior supervising producer on CTD's Rachael Ray, for which she won two Daytime Emmys.

Goldman is currently the co-executive producer of Divorce Court, and his credits include Dr. Drew's Lifechangers and Dr. Phil.

Campbell's recent credits include Dr. Drew's Lifechangers, The Dr. Oz Show and MTV's New Year's Eve Live.

Hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award-winning Survivor host Jeff Probst, The Jeff Probst Show will debut September 10.