CTD's 'Jeff Probst' Canceled After One Season

CBS Television Distribution's The Jeff Probst Show will not return for a second season, the company confirmed Wednesday.

The show, starring Survivor host Jeff Probst, premiered last September at a 0.7. In the week ending Feb. 10, the last week of available national ratings, Probst was still averaging a 0.7. In the metered markets, Probst is averaging a 0.9 rating/3 share, down 36% from the show's lead-ins and down 18% from its year-ago time periods.The show has not been expected to win a second-season renewal.

Probst joins Twentieth'sfreshman talker Ricki Lake and sophomores Warner Bros.' Anderson Live, and Debmar-Mercury's Jeremy Kyle on this year's list of cancelled syndicated talkers.

Still, more rookies made it into year two this year than didn't. Disney-ABC's Katie,

starring Katie Couric, will return next fall, as per its original

contracts with the ABC owned station group and affiliates.

NBCUniversal's Steve Harvey, also sold in most of the country in

two-year deals, also will be back and is receiving upgrades in many

markets for next year, which is likely to drive the show's ratings up

next season. NBCU's Trisha Goddard also has been renewed for a second season, as has Twentieth's rookie entertainment half-hour, Dish Nation.

"We believe Jeff is an incredible talent, and that he and his dedicated producing team delivered quality episodes throughout the season. Unfortunately, the audience isn't there to support a second year. We are grateful to the entire staff, our affiliate partners and advertisers for their ongoing support of The Jeff Probst Show. Production and broadcast of original episodes will continue through the current season," said a CTD spokesperson.

Probst added: "I'm super bummed but extremely proud. The truth is all shows come to an end. Ours just ended a decade sooner than we had hoped."