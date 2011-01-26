CTD's 'Excused' Sold in 80% of Country

CBS Television Distribution (CTD) has sold the new, first-run syndicated strip Excused to stations in 80% of the country, according to a Wednesday announcement from CTD President of Sales Joe DiSalvo.

The show has now marked clearance in 46 of the top 50 markets.

Excused was sold cash plus barter into mostly late fringe and access time periods for a fall 2011 launch.

"Stations were very enthusiastic about Excused at NATPE," DiSalvo said. "They saw it as a perfect asset for their late night or access lineups."

Excused will be produced by Renegade 83 Entertainment (Blind Date) and executive produced by David Garfinkle and Jay Renfroe.