CTD's 'Dr. Phil' Renewed Through 2017

CBS Television Distribution's syndicated talk show Dr. Phil has been renewed through the 2016-17 season in 77% of the country, including by the CBS Television Stations Group.

The three-year renewal will take Dr. Phil through its 15th season.



Dr. Phil airs on 13 CBS-owned stations, including those in the top five markets: New York (WCBS); Los Angeles (KCBS); Chicago (WBBM); Philadelphia (KYW); and Dallas-Ft. Worth (KTVT). Other groups with stations signing on include Young Broadcasting, Post-Newsweek, LIN Television, Sinclair Broadcast, Dispatch Broadcast, Media General, Cox Television and Cordillera.

Currently in its 11th season, Dr. Phil is averaging 4.2 million viewers and ranks as daytime's top talker.

"To have a talk show on the air for 15 years is a huge accomplishment," said Joe DiSalvo, president of sales, CBS Television Distribution. "Stations have really sat up and taken notice of the fact that Dr. Phil is the best news lead-in in the marketplace today. Recognizing that value, Dr. Phil has gotten some nice upgrades during the renewal process. We're thrilled to continue to be in business with Dr. Phil for years to come."