CTD's 'Arsenio Hall' Reveals Premiere Week Line Up

Chris Tucker, Lisa Kudrow, Magic Johnson and Ice Cube will join Arsenio Hall during the premiere week of The Arsenio Hall Show, CBS Television Distribution announced Tuesday.

The syndicated late-night talker, which debuts on Sept. 9, will feature a variety of guests, including music, comedy, film, TV and sports stars.

"My first week of guests offers a taste of pop culture and represents the mix of talent I hope to have on my show every week," said Hall. "I am honored to welcome friends — both old and new — to my show. My goal is to have fun, make people laugh, and send viewers to bed with a smile on their face."

Actor and comedian Chris Tucker is slated to appear on the first episode of the show along with surprise guests.

The talker's premiere week also includes NCIS star Mark Harmon, magicians Penn & Teller, comedian George Lopez and American Horror Story: Coven star Angela Basset as well as musical guests Nas, Mac Miller, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Emblem3.



The Arsenio Hall Show marks Hall's return to TV after having hosted a late-night talk show of the same name from 1989-1994.

Hall serves as an executive producer on the talker, which is produced by Eye Productions Inc., in association with Arsenio Hall Communications Ltd. and Octagon Entertainment. John Ferriter and Neal Kendall also receive executive producer credits.