CTD Signs 'Judge Judy' Through 2017
CBS Television
Distribution has announced that Judge Judy Sheindlin has signed a multiyear
deal to continue longtime court show Judge
Judy through 2017.
"We are grateful to Judy for her
continued unparalleled ratings and her one-of-a-kind style," said
Armando Nunez, president and CEO, CBS Global Distribution. "She is truly the
'Queen of Daytime' and we couldn't be happier that she will continue her
trademark sense of justice and humor with CTD and her stellar station line
up through 2017."
Judge Judy is
currently in its 17th season and averages nine million viewers,
finishing as daytime's top show. The show is distributed by CTD, with Randy
Douthit as executive producer.
