CTD Signs 'Judge Judy' Through 2017

CBS Television

Distribution has announced that Judge Judy Sheindlin has signed a multiyear

deal to continue longtime court show Judge

Judy through 2017.

"We are grateful to Judy for her

continued unparalleled ratings and her one-of-a-kind style," said

Armando Nunez, president and CEO, CBS Global Distribution. "She is truly the

'Queen of Daytime' and we couldn't be happier that she will continue her

trademark sense of justice and humor with CTD and her stellar station line

up through 2017."

Judge Judy is

currently in its 17th season and averages nine million viewers,

finishing as daytime's top show. The show is distributed by CTD, with Randy

Douthit as executive producer.