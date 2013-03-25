CTD Names Schildhouse Senior VP of Digital Licensing and Distribution

CBS Television Distribution announced Monday that Robert

Schildhouse will be joining as senior VP of digital licensing and distribution.

In the newly-created position, Schildhouse will head up

digital distribution for CTD's first-run series. He will also work with Scott

Koondel, CBS Corp.'s chief corporate content licensing officer on digital

licensing of CBS' programming library.

"We are excited to have Robert aboard as part of our

team," said Armando Nuñez, president and CEO of CBS Global Distribution

Group. "His experience at Hulu will be invaluable as he helps us maximize

the value of CBS' premium content on digital platforms."

Schildhouse joins CTD from Hulu, where he served

as cohead of content acquisition since 2008.