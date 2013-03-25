CTD Names Schildhouse Senior VP of Digital Licensing and Distribution
CBS Television Distribution announced Monday that Robert
Schildhouse will be joining as senior VP of digital licensing and distribution.
In the newly-created position, Schildhouse will head up
digital distribution for CTD's first-run series. He will also work with Scott
Koondel, CBS Corp.'s chief corporate content licensing officer on digital
licensing of CBS' programming library.
"We are excited to have Robert aboard as part of our
team," said Armando Nuñez, president and CEO of CBS Global Distribution
Group. "His experience at Hulu will be invaluable as he helps us maximize
the value of CBS' premium content on digital platforms."
Schildhouse joins CTD from Hulu, where he served
as cohead of content acquisition since 2008.
