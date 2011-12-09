'CSI: Miami' Heads to AMC

Basic cable network AMC has acquired its first off-net drama: CBS Television Distribution's CSI: Miami, now in its tenth season on CBS.

"CSI: Miami is one of television's most powerful franchises, and AMC is proud to add it into our programming line-up," said Tom Halleen, senior VP of programming and scheduling, in a statement. "Dramatic storytelling is expressed at AMC through our library of celebrated films, award-winning original series, and now is further complemented through our first off-net series, CSI: Miami."

The show, which airs Sunday nights on CBS, will premiere on AMC on Monday, Jan. 2, at 5 p.m. ET, and will run as a Monday-Friday strip.AMC will share CSI: Miami with A&E, where it's been airing as a strip since 2006. Should CSI: Miami enter an 11th season, AMC will get first dibs on the show.

AMC has created a strong brand for itself as a basic cable home for premium dramas by airing high-quality original dramas such as Mad Men, Breaking Bad,The Walking Dead and The Killing.