Crown Media Ups Hallmark Holiday Movies Execs

Development executives Jennifer Kramer and Heather Overton have been named VP of development for Crown Media Family Networks, specializing in the holiday movies that have scored big ratings for both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, whose respective Christmas-themed holiday movie marathons began before Halloween.

Kramer and Overton are based in Hallmark’s Studio City, California, offices, reporting to senior VP, development Samantha DiPippo.

The promotions come as Crown restructures its programming department and looks to branch out into new on-brand genres. The new structure will put physical production under Randy Pope, senior VP of programming and development; scheduling under Darren Melameth, senior VP, programming and content strategy; and will organize content development according to four areas: holiday movies under DiPippo; non-holiday movies under Elizabeth Yost, senior VP, development; series and specials headed by Laurie Ferneau, senior VP, development; and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mahogany under Toni Judkins, SVP, programming development. (Mahogany is Hallmark’s greeting-card line brand targeted to Black consumers.)

“Our volume and range of content has grown exponentially over the past several years, and reorganizing the structure of our team is essential to streamlining the development and production process,” executive VP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly said. “It enables us to create more of the programming that resonates so deeply with our viewers, while also branching out into new genres that align with and bring the Hallmark brand to life in new ways.”