Crooke Named Gannett Broadcasting VP News

Ellen Crooke, WXIA Atlanta news director and regional news executive, has been named VP of news at Gannett Broadcasting. She joins Michael Valentine in heading up news for Gannett’s 46 stations.

"Ellen is a passionate and innovative leader who is committed to reinventing local journalism in this digital age. We're excited to have her on the corporate team," said Dave Lougee, president, Gannett Broadcasting.

On Aug. 27, Rob Mennie, senior VP of news at Gannett, was named president and general manager of WTLV-WJXX Jacksonville and senior VP of Gannett Broadcasting.

Crooke has been with Gannett since 2002 when she joined WGRZ Buffalo as VP of news. Prior to that, she was news director at WNDU South Bend.

"No group of broadcasters is more poised or more committed to shaping the future of local news than Gannett," said Crooke, "I am honored to work alongside Michael and help lead our stations forward."