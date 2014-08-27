Mennie Named WTLV-WJXX President/GM, Gannett Senior VP

Rob Mennie has been named president and general manager of WTLV-WJXX Jacksonville, Gannett’s ABC-NBC pair in DMA No. 48. Mennie was also named senior VP of Gannett Broadcasting.

He succeeds Eric Land atop the stations.

"Rob has been a trusted and important resource for Gannett Broadcasting for nearly two decades," said Dave Lougee, president, Gannett Broadcasting. "Under his leadership, our stations have consistently provided the communities we serve with unequaled, award-winning news and content. While Rob will continue to be a valuable member of the Broadcasting corporate team, his talent and experience make him the right person to lead WTLV/WJXX."

Mennie has been part of the Gannett Broadcasting leadership team since 1997. Most recently, he was senior VP of news for the group. Prior to that, he was VP of news at WUSA Washington, which he joined as news director in 1995.

Mennie, who began his TV career at WCMH Columbus as a photographer, first joined Gannett 25 years ago as executive news producer at WXIA Atlanta.