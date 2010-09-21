'Criminal Minds' is Syndication's New Top Weekly Hour

CBS Television Distribution's rookie weekly hour, Criminal Minds, jumped into the genre's top-spot

right off the bat, scoring a 2.9 live plus same day national household rating

according to Nielsen Media Research. That beat all other weekly hours over the

Labor Day holiday week that ended Sunday, Sept. 12.

The two previous leaders, CTD's CSI: New York and CSI: Miami,

each ended their broadcast runs, moving exclusively to cable.

NBC Universal's Law

& Order: Criminal Intent took second place among the weekly hours with a

2.7, down 7% from the prior week. Another new entry, CTD's Numb3rs, was third, opening its season at a 2.0. Twentieth's Bones improved 6% to a 1.9 and NBCU's House, also climbed 6% to a 1.8.

Elsewhere during the week, some shows ran into preemptions due to coverage

of the U.S. Open Tennis tournament, early-season football and the

annual Labor Day telethon to raise money for muscular dystrophy.

Top talker, CTD's Oprah,

climbed 7% from the prior week to a 3.2, although still down 27% from last year

at this time. The week ended Sept. 12 was the final week before the premiere of

Oprah's final season.

Disney-ABC's Live with

Regis and Kelly grew 10% to a 2.3. Sony's Dr. Oz added 15% to a 2.3. CTD's Dr. Phil declined 5% to a 2.1, after jumping 16% in the prior

frame. NBCU's Maury fell 5% to a 1.9.

CTD's The Doctors gained 7% to a 1.5,

tying Warner Bros.' Ellen, which fell

6%. CTD's Rachael Ray gained 8% to a

1.4, tying NBCU's Jerry Springer, which was flat. NBCU's Steve Wilkos added 8% to a 1.3. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams improved 10% to a 1.1.

Court shows were mostly up. CTD's leader Judge Judy held steady at a 4.1, and gained

11% from last year. In second place, CTD's Judge

Joe Brown increased 5% to a 2.1. Warner Bros.' People's Court grew 12% to a 1.9. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis was up 6% to a 1.8. Twentieth's

Judge Alex advanced 15% to a 1.5,

while Twentieth's Divorce Court improved

8% to a 1.4. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeanine

Pirro trailed the field at an unchanged 1.1.

CTD's Entertainment

Tonight dipped 5% from the prior week, which was led by coverage of the 62nd

Primetime Emmys, to a 3.5. CTD's Inside

Edition sank 11% to a new season low 2.4. Warner Bros.' TMZ climbed 12% to a 1.9. NBCU's Access Hollywood and CTD's The Insider held steady at a 1.7 and

1.5, respectively. Warner Bros.' Extra,

which was heavily preempted, dipped 6% to a 1.5, tying The Insider for last place. Extra

Weekend, meanwhile, soared 50% to a 1.2, equaling last season's highest

rating and improving by 33% over last year at this time.

Game shows were mostly down. CTD's Wheel of Fortune dropped 3% to a 5.6. CTD's Jeopardy! fell 6% to a 4.5. Disney-ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire fell 9% to a 2.0. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud faded 6% to a 1.5. Twentieth's

Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader

was flat at a 1.2.

Off-net sitcoms were mixed. Warner Bros.' leader, Two and a Half Men, adding 2% to a

4.4. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond

and Twentieth's Family Guy each were

unchanged at a 3.0 to tie for second place. NBCU's The Office fell 4% to a 2.6. Disney-ABC's My Wife and Kids rose 9% to a 2.5. Sony's Seinfeld slipped 8% to a 2.4, tying Warner Bros.' George Lopez, which eased 4% to a 2.4. Twentieth's

King of the Hill was off 5% to a 2.1.

Warner Bros.' Friends was flat at a

2.0.

Three more new first-run strips joined the pack on Monday, Sept.

20. Returning to the court room, Litton's Judge

Karen, which has been resurrected after Sony's version went off the air last

year, averaged a 0.7/2 in 34 metered markets. That was even with its average

lead-in, and up 17% from its year-ago time period average.

In another jurisdiction, Entertainment Studios' America's Court with Judge Ross premiered

at a 0.4/1 in 25 markets, down 20% from its lead-in and down 33% from its

year-ago time period average.

Also starting Monday was Twentieth's game show, Don't Forget the Lyrics, which chimed in

with a 0.5/1, down 17% from both its lead-in and year-ago time periods.

The highest rated first run newcomer on Monday was CTD's Swift Justice with Nancy Grace, which

averaged a 1.3/4 for its primary runs, gaining a tenth of a rating point over

its first-week average, followed by Sony's Nate

Berkus, which held steady at a 1.2/4.