'Crazy Talk' to Premiere Sept. 14

NBCUniversal’s Crazy Talk will premiere in national syndication on Monday, Sept. 14, said Ed Swindler, president, NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution and NBC Broadcast Operations.

The show — which is meant as a sort of daytime after-show focusing on conflict talkers and reality programs — will be hosted by Tanisha Thomas and Ben Aaron. Maury’s Paul Faulhaber is executive producer. Joe Perota will direct, while Harley Tat serves as consulting executive producer and Paul Starke as senior supervising producer. It’s cleared in 99% of the country, Swindler said.

“With this team in place, combined with the sharp, organic wit of Ben and Tanisha, Crazy Talk is the comedic recipe that syndication has been craving,” Faulhaber said in a statement.

Most stations will double run Crazy Talk, including Fox-owned duopoly stations WWOR New York, KCOP Los Angeles and WPWR Chicago. The half-hour strip has already been sold to stations from groups including Fox, Sinclair, Hearst, Cox, Meredith, Sunbeam, Tribune, Raycom, Media General and CW Plus.

Crazy Talk is one of only three new first-run shows, as well as Disney-ABC's The Fab Life and Warner Bros.' Crime Watch Daily, that will roll out this fall.