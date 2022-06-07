Crackle Plus Adds CTV Inventory From Amagi Ads Plus FAST Network

Crackle Plus, part of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, said it made a deal with Amagi enabling Crackle Plus to sell its advertisers impressions on the 2,000 channels on the Amagi’s Plus FAST Network.

“The CTV advertising marketplace is bursting with untapped potential, and Amagi is one of the few ad solutions providers with a 360-degree view of the entire landscape,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “By working with them, we can now offer our advertising partners additional reach and targeted ad deliveries in a curated, brand-safe environment.”

CTV viewing is blowing up and ad dollars are flowing, following the eyeballs.

Amagi’s Ads Plus delivers more than 50 billion ad impressions over the free ad supported streaming television networks that use Amagi’s cloud-based platform, its CTV ad marketplace and advanced ad insertion technology.

“Crackle Plus has done a great job taking its premium CTV ad inventory to agencies and brands," said James M. Smith, executive vice president and general manager of Amagi Ads Plus. "By extending their audience through Amagi Ads Plus, Crackle will increase its direct and programmatic ad sales and gain scale within premium channels that audiences know and love. We’re glad to have had an opportunity to expand our ongoing relationship with Crackle Plus in this exciting new direction.”

Amagi’s channel creation, distribution, and monetization facilities are used by clients including ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Curiosity Stream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, USA Today, Vice Media and WarnerMedia. ■