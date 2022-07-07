Crackle Gets Boost From Show That First Appeared on Go90

Crackle, the streaming service owned by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, is getting a surprising boost from In the Vault, a series that was originally created for go90, the video service shut down by Verizon in 2018

Season one of In the Vault premiered on Crackle on June 1 and has accumulated more than 3.4 million views, making it one of the most-watched new shows on the service. Produced by Complex Networks, it hasn’t appeared anywhere since debuting on go90 in 2017,

Crackle plans to stream season two of In the Vault by the end of the year. Season two was produced in 2019 before the pandemic, but has never aired.

The success of In the Vault on Crackle is reminiscent of the performance of shows created for the short-lived short-form subscription streaming service Quibi that have been appearing as Roku originals on the Roku channel. The series are among the most viewed shows on The Roku Channel, according to Roku.

“We are so excited to see our audience responding to the fun nail-biting edge-of-your-seat thrill-fest that is In the Vault,” said Jeff Meier, head of programming for Crackle Plus. “We thought this series would be a big hit, but the strong word of mouth and social buzz our fans are giving it exceeds even our wildest expectations.”

Season one of In the Vault is an eight-episode thriller about co-ed who is killed at a party on a college campus. It focuses on the murdered student’s dormmates, each of whom has secrets that could make them a suspect.

The show stars Audrey Whitby, Claudia Lee, Anthony Granaderos and Sydney Sweeney.

Season two returns to the college with a new set of students digging into the mystery.

Verizon launched go90 in 2015 as a free, ad-supported service, but it never caught on with viewers. Go90 had content deals with Awesomeness TV, Vice Media, Complex Networks, New Form and Endemol Shine North America. Verizon hung up on go90 on July 31, 2018. ■