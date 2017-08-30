‘In the Vault,’ Complex Networks’ Thrilling New Original Murder Mystery, Premieres Sept. 13 on Go90

New York – August 28, 2017 – Welcome Freshman. Complex Networks’ announced today “In The Vault,” a thrilling new drama series, premieres Wednesday, September 13, 2017 on go90™. The original, scripted drama is comprised of eight 22-minute episodes, debuting just as the new school year kicks off across the country. Set on the fictional Woodlawn College campus one month into freshman year, “In the Vault” focuses on dorm hallmates who come to suspect one another of murder after a fellow student is killed at a party. Every student has secrets that may or may not serve as a motive, and none are safe from the other’s suspicions.

“The college years are about reinvention, but when you throw a murder mystery into the mix, those small reinventions can take on sinister undertones. “In The Vault” features a diverse cast with wildly different stories that manage to be both grounded and exciting at the same time,” remarked Ben Epstein, creator and showrunner.

The series begins as freshman Liv Steele (Claudia Lee from CW’s “Heart of Dixie”) arrives at Woodlawn College excited for a fresh start and a chance at reinvention. She befriends roommate Jane (Audrey Whitby from Disney’s “Liv and Maddie”) and dates movie star Taylor Price (Timothy Granaderos from Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why”), but it quickly becomes apparent that her past transgressions my ruin her fresh start.

Additional cast members include Caleb Castille (Woodlawn), Paul Karmiryan (Netflix’s “One Day at a Time”), Taylor Gray (Disney XD’s “Star Wars: Rebels”), Julia Kelly (CBS’ “Scorpion”), Sadie Schwolsky (CBS’ “Criminal Minds), and Jac Bernhard.

New episodes of “In The Vault” will premiere every Wednesday on go90.com or on the go90 app, available for iOS or Android.

“In The Vault” was created by Ben Epstein who also serves as executive producer and director; Charles Hood is director and executive producer; Brendan Bragg, Kevin Mann, Jordana Mollick are executive producers for Haven Entertainment; Christopher Boyd, Toby Louie, and Dominic Ottersbach are co-executive producers; Justin Killion and Cory Stern serve as executive producers for Complex Networks.

ABOUT HAVEN ENTERTAINMENT

Haven Entertainment is a dynamic entertainment company that has gained recognition by producing award-winning documentary, narrative feature films and television; representing top writers, directors, actors, and comedians; as well as working with brands to develop cutting-edge digital content.



ABOUT COMPLEX NETWORKS

Complex Networks, formed from the acquisition of Complex Media Inc. through a joint venture by Verizon and Hearst, is a global lifestyle brand and media company and one of the most influential voices in popular cultural today. Complex Networks generate over 810 million video views a month across its digital channels - Complex, Collider, First We Feast, Rated Red, Pigeons and Planes, Seriously.tv and more, and is a top ten publisher in the U.S. when it comes to social engagement on channels like Facebook and YouTube.

Complex Networks develops and distributes original programming for its channels and through output deals with premium distributors including go90. The company cultivates content that spans across popular culture, from music to movies, sports to video games, fashion to food reaching the coveted 18-24-year-old male audience. Last year the company hosted the successful ComplexCon in Long Beach attracting top brands and over 35,000 attendees to the two-day cultural festival.

ABOUT GO90

go90 is the streaming video service for the post-TV generation – a free online entertainment destination for premium original programming and the best in live sports and TV, all featured within carefully curated networks designed to appeal to the diverse interests of go90 viewers. Go90 features 1,400 hours of original from sought-after creators and talent, and 25,000 hours of live sports and TV. Watch for free on iOS, Android or at go90.com. go90 is part of the Verizon family of companies.

# # #