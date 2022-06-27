Cozi TV Sets Rambler Giveaway in ‘3rd Rock from the Sun’ Sweepstakes

NBCUniversal’s multicast network Cozi TV is planning to give away a 1962 AMC Rambler American 400 in a sweepstakes celebrating the sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun.

3rd Rock From The Sun has been on Cozi TV since July 2021. The car was driven by the Solomon family of kooky aliens in the sitcom.

“When 3rd Rock joined Cozi TV’s line-up of all-time favorites last year, we wanted to celebrate the extraordinary show, its all-star cast and, of course, its dedicated fans in a special and unique way,” said Meredith McGinn, executive VP of diginets & original production, NBCUniversal Local. “The Rambler, like 3rd Rock, is iconic and timeless, so we are excited to give fans a chance to own a red convertible, just like the Solomons.”

For the sweepstakes, Cozi TV acquired a Rambler in 2021, shortly after the show joined the channel’s lineup. Cozi TV worked with professional car restorers to repair systems, update mechanicals and customize features to be similar to the 3rd Rock Rambler. The original Rambler from the series is currently on display at the Wisconsin Auto Museum and owned by the Kenosha History Center in Wisconsin.

Fans can enter to win the vehicle Monday through August 31 at CoziTV3rdRockSweepstakes.com . To win, entrants must be 18 years old and up and have a valid U.S. driver's license. One entry per person.

While launching the sweepstakes, Cozi TV has also scheduled a six-hour marathon of the sitcom on July 3, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Each of the 12 episodes will feature the Rambler.

3rd Rock from the Sun ran for six seasons on NBC from 1996 to 2001. The show starred John Lithgow, Jane Curtin, Kristen Johnston, French Stewart and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. It features a family of aliens trying to fit in by impersonating earthlings. ■