Cozi TV Marks ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Anniversary With Month-Long Celebration

Cozi TV celebrates the 50th anniversary of Little House on the Prairie with a month-long programming event that begins March 1. The network’s 50 favorite episodes will be shown.

Little House on the Prairie has been on Cozi TV since 2016. It airs weekdays at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. ET.

Based on the books by Laura Ingalls Wilder, Little House on the Prairie debuted on NBC in 1974 and lasted for nine seasons. The pilot movie ran March 30, 1974, and the series premiered that fall. Melissa Gilbert, Karen Grassle and Michael Landon were in the cast.

Cozi TV is the media sponsor for the Little House on the Prairie 50th Anniversary Cast Reunion & Festival, presented by the Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce and happening in Simi Valley, California, where the show’s exterior scenes were shot, March 22-24. The festival will feature cast interviews produced by Cozi, which will air in the Walnut Grove Cinema.

Cast members, including Gilbert, Grassle, Alison Arngrim, Dean Butler, Linwood Boomer, Charlotte Stewart, Bonnie Bartlett, Pamela Roylance and Ketty Lester, will attend the festival.

Part of NBCUniversal, multicast network Cozi TV airs “TV’s all-time best shows and pop culture favorites,” according to the network.