Cozi TV Lines Up ‘Little House’ Mother’s Day ‘Ma-A-Thon’
Karen Grassle, who played Ma Ingalls, hosts
Cozi TV celebrates Mother’s Day with a Little House on the Prairie marathon on Sunday, May 14. Calling it a “Ma-A-Thon,” the event is hosted by Karen Grassle, who played Caroline “Ma” Ingalls on the show. It begins at 11 a.m. ET and ends at 7 p.m. ET.
The featured episodes showcase Ma Ingalls “as she shines as a resilient frontier mother and a source of strength and wisdom for her family,” according to Cozi TV. Grassle will share personal anecdotes and reflections from her time on the series to introduce each episode.
“Cozi TV has long featured many strong mother characters in our programming,” Meredith McGinn, executive VP of diginets and original production, NBCUniversal Local, said. “There is no better Cozi TV mom than Karen Grassle from Little House on the Prairie to share some special insights from the iconic series that will be exclusive to our viewers this Mother’s Day.”
Episodes in the marathon include the series pilot; “School Mom”, also from season one; “What Happened to the Class of ‘56,” from season six; and “Oleson vs. Oleson” from season seven.
Vintage TV multicast network Cozi is part of NBCUniversal Local.
Little House on the Prairie is on Cozi TV weekdays from 8 to 10 a.m. ET, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The show had nine seasons on NBC starting in 1974. Michael Landon and Melissa Gilbert were also in the cast.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.