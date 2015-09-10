Cox Ups Mike Dreaden to VP of News and Marketing for TV

Cox Media Group has tapped Mike Dreaden as VP of news and marketing for television.

Dreaden, who had been the news director of CMG’s WSB-TV Atlanta, will support Cox’s 14 TV news stations and help with marketing efforts across all platforms and screens nationwide. He takes over in the role for Marian Pittman, who was appointed executive VP of digital strategy and research back in May.

“We couldn’t be more excited about having Mike Dreaden lead our News and Marketing efforts,” said CMG executive VP of Television Jane Williams. “Mike has a rich history of leading award-winning and successful news operations. His leadership at WSB-TV has taken WSB-TV to new levels of success, and his focus on multi-screen content distribution makes him a perfect fit for our future strategy. He will be a tremendous asset to CMG across all of our Television Markets on all platforms.”

An Emmy winner and 2015 NATAS Silver Circle inductee, Dreaden has been working in the TV news business for more than 40 years, including stints at WNBC New York, WNEV Boston and WSVN Miami.

“I’m looking forward to working with all of the great news and marketing teams in our group,” said Dreaden. “CMG is a special company with a commitment to broadcast journalism and winning, which is a combination I love.”