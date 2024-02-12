Cox Media Group Stations Return To DirecTV Before Super Bowl

Cox Media Group and DirecTV said the agreed to a new multi-year carriage agreement, ending two-week blackout just before the Super Bowl began Sunday evening.

Cox owns two CBS affiliates that aired the game, one in Seattle, one in Toledo, Ohio.

The companies said they working to restore the stations as soon as possible to DirecTV on satellite, U-verse and DirecTV Stream.

Restoring the Seattle and Toledo stations we a priority.

“DirecTV and CMG greatly appreciate the patience of their subscribers and viewers,” the companies said in a statement.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We will continue to work with broadcasters like CMG, as well as any other programmers, to align the price our customers pay with the value they can expect to receive,” DirecTV said.

The blackout affected 12 CMG stations.