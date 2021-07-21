Cox Media Group Makes Deal With Amazon Advertising

Cox Media Group, owned by Apollo Global Management , said it joined a strategic initiative with Amazon Advertising.

Advertisers with CMG Local Solutions will be able to buy display and over-the-top ads through the Amazon demand side platform and analyze campaign performance through Amazon Advertising.

Amazon made a similar arrangement with E.W. Scripps in May.

“This is an exciting new opportunity for CMG Local Solutions and our advertising partners,” said Joe Weir, senior VP of digital at CMG. “Amazon Advertising’s digital offerings, combined with CMG Local Solutions’ unmatched product expertise, high performing products and platforms and CMG’s long-standing heritage, enables us to help local businesses achieve their marketing goals more effectively.”

CMG Local Solutions delivers digital solutions and advanced performance metrics that help connect local brands to relevant audiences and refine and optimize campaigns in real time. CMG Local Solutions can provide advertising partners with a single view of their return on investment for all digital and broadcast advertising, including Amazon Advertising products.