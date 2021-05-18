Scripps Working With Amazon on OTT Ads for Local Businesses

E.W. Scripps said it is working with Amazon Advertising to bring its over-the-top advertising offerings to local businesses.

Scripps Octane OTT sales unit and Amazon Advertising will also collaborate to sell Amazon OTT inventory on IMDb TV, Twitch and Amazon’s News apps to local businesses.

“Scripps’ collaboration with Amazon Advertising underscores our commitment to help local advertisers engage hard-to-reach consumers and extend the value of their media investment,” said Missy Evenson, VP of sales for Scripps’ Local Media.

“As television advertisers look for ways to reach cord-cutter and cord-never audiences, incremental reach becomes key to any campaign’s success. This initiative is consistent with our commitment to deliver the highest quality brand-safe inventory to our customers while helping them engage these essential audiences,” Evenson said.

Scripps Octane OTT’s recent partnerships to streamline buying integration and campaign performance also include Freewheel, Strata and Mediaocean Prisma.

Octane OTT was launched in 2019 to help local advertisers reach cord cutters with premium OTT programming.