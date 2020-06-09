Cox Media Group Expands Relationship with Comscore

Comscore said it signed a new agreement with Cox Media Group, expanding its relationship with the television station owner.

Under the new deal, Comscore will provide Cox with TV measurement in six additional markets: Syracuse, N.Y.; Spokane, Wash.; Idaho Falls, Idaho; Eureka, Calif.; Binghamton, N.Y. and Alexandria, Va.

(Image credit: Cox Media Group)

The agreement extends agreement in Yuma, Ariz.; Medford, Wash.; Yakima, Wash. and Greenwood, Miss.

In addition to Comscore’s local TV currency, Cox stations will be using Comscore’s automotive audience segments to plan, transact and evaluate campaigns for auto dealers, dealer groups and manufacturers.

“We are excited to partner with these CMG stations to help drive their revenue, share and profit moving forward," said Steve Walsh, executive VP, commercial,, at Comscore.