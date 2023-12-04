Cox, DirecTV Offer Augmented-Reality Version of NBCU’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’

NBCUniversal Content Distribution said it launched an augmented reality experience centered on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live that will be available to Cox Communications and DirecTV subscribers.

Fans will be able to walk through a virtual version of the show’s Clubhouse, testing their knowledge by clicking on objects and answering trivia questions.

Fans will also be eligible to win tickets to see Watch What Happens Live.

“Cutting-edge augmented reality technology has proven to amplify viewer engagement,” NBCUniversal Content Distribution president Matt Schnaars said. “By partnering with Cox and DirecTV, we are excited to bring our loyal fans this interactive opportunity, and drive value for our distribution and advertising partners.”

Subscribers can access the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen experience via their mobile or desktop device through a unique QR code.

The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen experience was developed with Trigger XR.